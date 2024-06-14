Bendix improved air disc brake for lighter-duty use

Bendix is launching the ADB22X-LT, an optimized version of its ADB22X air brake for tractors, in the second half of 2024. The new lightweight configuration is tailored specifically to the needs of line haul and other lighter-duty applications, such as pick-up and delivery.

The ADB22X-LT is an optimized version of the ADB22X air brake, specifically suited to lighter-duty applications. (Photo: Bendix)

The brake’s geometry has been redesigned to remove weight from the caliper and carrier, which the company said creates “the lightest air disc brake (ADB) assembly – including the caliper, carrier, rotor and pads – on the market.” The brake achieves a torque rating comparable to the original ADB22X, the company said, as well as provides the same performance, safety and maintenance advantages of the original.

“The lower weight – a reduction of 7.2 lbs. – per wheel end, or 28.8 lbs. for a 6 x 4 or 6 x 2 configuration, translates into increased payload capacity and improved fuel efficiency,” said Mark Holley, director of marketing and customer solutions, Wheel-End, Bendix. “When you add in the improvements we’ve made to the ADB22X in the past few years, the result is a brake that makes sense both on the road and from the perspective of total cost of ownership.”

In recent years, Bendix implemented improvements to the ADB22X that included:

a new adjustment mechanism engineered to increase robustness against vibration while improving the running clearance between the friction and rotor;

and the coupling with the Bendix BX276 air disc brake pad, which delivers an 8% increase in wearable volume and a 40% reduction in wear rate than its predecessor.

Bendix aso announced it will offer iSense and iSense Pro brake wear sensing for all versions of the ADB22X. The technology is designed to alert fleets, via telematics, when ADB pads are nearing end of life. The iSense sends an alert when pads have reached “end of life” status, while iSense Pro continuously offers remaining brake life data for all wheel-ends/axles.