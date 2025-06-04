Bendix marks 95 years shaping commercial vehicle safety

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) is celebrating nearly a century of helping shape commercial vehicle safety in North America – from the first air brake valves to today’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the company announced. Bendix-Westinghouse Automotive Air Brake Company was founded in Wilmerding, Penn., in 1930, later moving its headquarters to Northern Ohio in 1941.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems headquarters in Avon, Ohio. (Photo: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems)

Today, Bendix develops and supplies active safety technologies, energy management solutions and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses and other commercial vehicles throughout North America.

“Our products help fleets navigate today’s roadways, and our workforce powers solutions for tomorrow,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix president, CEO and COO. “Whether it’s next-generation braking technologies, energy efficiency or educational partnerships, our story has been one of constant progress – and we’re honored to celebrate 95 years with so many colleagues, customers, and community partners along the way.”

Since 2002, Bendix has operated as a part of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse – a global braking systems provider for rail and commercial vehicles. From that time, the company has grown threefold and employs a workforce of more than 3,600 across North America.

Bendix opened its current headquarters in Avon, Ohio, in late 2021, which houses its engineering, R&D, sales, marketing and business functions. The company’s North American operations also include:

manufacturing plants and a logistics center in Acuña, Mexico;

a center of excellence for wheel-end technologies in Bowling Green, Ky.;

a manufacturing, remanufacturing, modules, electronics assembly and distribution campus in Huntington, Ind.;

and the Bendix Technical Center in Monterrey, Mexico, which serves as an R&D hub focused on ADAS technologies, software and customer engineering support.

Historical photo of the early days of Bendix-Westinghouse Automotive Air Brake Company. (Photo: Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems)

The company’s most important recent innovations include Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC) and Global Scalable Air Treatment (GSAT). Built on a modular global architecture, GSBC and GSAT are designed to support the transition to electric and highly automated vehicles while delivering immediate value in today’s market. The two technologies are being produced at a new plant (Plant 4) in Acuña.

As Bendix turns 95, it plans to continue advancing technologies that help make roads safer and support fleet performance.

“We’re exceptionally proud of what we’ve built over 95 years,” Sroka said. “But what drives us is the future – and the chance to help shape it. That means listening to our customers, investing in our people, strengthening our communities and building on a legacy that’s just getting started.”