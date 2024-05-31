Bendix opens new facility addition at Acuña location

Bendix Acuna expansion will produce new tech products (Photo: Bendix)

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has celebrated the opening of a new production facility at its location in Acuña, Mexcio.

The start of the expansion project was reported by Power Progress back in 2022.

The 185,000 square foot (approx. 1670 square meters) plant will feature a ‘highly automated’ manufacturing process to produce two next-generation technologies: Global Scalable Brake Control and Global Scalable Air Treatment.

Production on the new lines has already started and will be ramped up on a staggered, multiyear schedule.

“As customers are always at the center of our thinking, the increasing high-tech production capabilities in Acuña improve our productivity and give us the added flexibility to respond to the growing demands of our OEM and fleet customers,” said Piotr Sroka, CEO, COO and president of Bendix.

Power Progress reported on plans for Acuna plant expansion in 2022 (Photo: Bendix)

“The new facility is the latest example of our manufacturing operations evolution – here in North America and around the globe – in step with the changing commercial vehicle marketplace.”

Sroka further noted that the opening of the new addition in Acuña is another key milestone in the Boost 2026 program. The global program, put in place by parent company Knorr-Bremse, brings together a series of strategic initiatives intended to promote sustainable growth, while fostering new tech developments.

Opened in 1988, the Acuña campus incorporates manufacturing, remanufacturing and assembly of a wide variety of products, including anti-lock braking systems, air dryers, compressors, valves, actuators and integrated vehicle modules.