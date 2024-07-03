Bergen Engines increases blended hydrogen offering
03 July 2024
Bergen Engines, a global provider of medium-speed engine technology for land and marine applications, announced its natural gas engine range will now accommodate a 25% hydrogen blend without modification. This builds upon the commercialization of a 15% hydrogen blend announced in 2022.
Jon Erik Røv, managing director of Bergen Engines, said the “ready-to-sell” offering of a 25% hydrogen blend engine is a testament to the company’s dedication to provide cleaner and more efficient energy solutions. “We are proud to offer our customers engines that not only meet their performance needs but also contribute to a greener future for our industry,” he added.
The engines are designed to operate seamlessly with the new hydrogen blend, providing added versatility and reliability in various operational settings while significantly lowering CO2 emissions, the company stated. The higher hydrogen content also improves the combustion of the engine, resulting in improved fuel economy and optimal performance without compromising power output, the company added.
At its R&D testing facility at its headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Bergen Engines is also on track toward development of a 100% hydrogen-fueled engine by the end of the year.
“This ambitious goal drives us to continually test higher volumes of hydrogen, enhancing our engines’ efficiency and stability at increased hydrogen percentages,” said Therese Aalhus, head of Engineering at Bergen Engines. “Our mission is to offer greener alternatives without sacrificing the efficiency and power generation that the industry demands. I’m incredibly proud of our team and impressed with our work so far to maintain stability as we reach higher volumes of hydrogen.”
