Bergen Engines methanol-ready notation receives DNV approval

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

04 April 2024

Bergen Engines, which manufactures medium-speed engines and generator sets, announced the approval of its methanol-ready statement for marine engines by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the global maritime classification society.

Source: Bergen Engines

“We are proud to announce the approval of our methanol-ready notation by DNV,” said Jon Erik Røv, Managing Director of Bergen Engines. “This achievement highlights our dedication to providing sustainable solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers and the environment. With methanol, we can offer a cleaner alternative to ship owners that aligns with our mission to drive positive change in the industry.”

Methanol offers many advantages for Bergen medium-speed engines, the company stated, with its efficient combustion properties reducing emissions and contributing to enhanced engine performance.

In addition to methanol, Bergen Engines said research is underway for other alternative fuels. Building upon its success in hydrogen blending, the company said it aims to develop a 100% hydrogen-fueled engine by the end of this year. Simultaneously, research continues to assess the feasibility of utilizing ammonia as a primary fuel source, in an effort to further expand the company’s green solutions portfolio for land and marine-based applications.

Industry News Power Technology Marine Transportation Commercial Alternative Fuels Biofuel Methanol
