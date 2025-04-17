BKT shows Multiforce BK T92 track at Bauma

Multiforce BK T92 (Photo: BKT)

BKT has presented the latest addition to its rubber track series at Bauma, the new Multiforce BK T92.

Designed for compact track loaders and other material handling applications, the tread features a high-performance compound that resists cuts, tears and premature wear.

The Multiforce BK T92 features dual forged metal links that are ‘exceptionally durable’. A four-stage bonding process ensures strong adhesion between metal and rubber, helping to prevent separation under heavy loads.

Additionally, the ‘endless belting’ design using high-tensile steel cords supports improved stability and performance under extreme conditions, reducing maintenance costs.

The Multi-Bar tread pattern further provides improved handling and traction on paved surfaces, while also supporting smooth transitions between loose and compacted areas.

In addition to rough terrain and construction sites, the new track is also suitable for applications involving snow removal.

The new track is available in a series of sizes and widths to fit a range of OEM machines.