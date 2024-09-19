BKT to demonstrate Tire Track Pro system at MINExpo in Las Vegas

BKT Earthmax SR 32 (Photo: BKT)

Tire manufacturer BKT is to hold preview demonstrations of its new BKT Tire Track Pro package at the upcoming MINExpo trade show, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 24-26 September.

The new tire management system has been developed by BKT to optimize fleet management in the earthmoving and mining sectors. This is achieved by monitoring tire usage across all related stages, from inventory through to disposal.

The platform will support optimum utilization of tires, with the goal of returning ‘significant savings’ in operating costs. Intuitive and easy-to-use dashboards are said to make date-based decision making quick and easy.

BKT’s system is designed to support any organization, while providing secure and efficient fleet management. Part of the system relies on predictive analytics which can anticipate potential issues and helping to improve safety and productivity.

Kenna Lentz, manager, Technical Solutions, who will running live demonstrations of the software said: “BKT Tire Track Pro is a cutting-edge solution for the mining industry, designed for maximum efficiency and safety. Because of its ability to monitor and predict tire behavior, we are confident that this platform will very quickly become an essential tool for improving fleet performance and company profitability.

BKT will also be showing a series of its Earthmax tires at MINExpo. These include the SR 32, intended for use with scrapers, the SR 41, which delivers improved traction over difficult terrain and the SR 468, intended for rigid transport trucks.

All feature special compounds designed to provide resistance to cuts and punctures and supporting an extended service lifetime.