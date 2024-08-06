Blachford Acoustics Group names lab manager
06 August 2024
Sam Suh brings 20 years of experience to role
Blachford Acoustics Group, a provider of noise control solutions, has named Dr. Sam Suh as its acoustics lab manager. In this role he will be responsible for overseeing the Blachford Acoustics Laboratory.
“We are excited to welcome Sam to the Blachford team,” said Michael Benjamin, vice president of Technology & Innovation at Blachford, West Chicago, Ill. “He brings a wealth of experience in noise control solutions, and his expertise working in NVH teams at Apple, John Deere and Cummins will be invaluable as we continue to develop and deploy innovative products to our OEM customers.”
Dr. Suh is has held director and vice president level roles at the Institute of Noise Control Engineering (INCE). He has almost 20 years of experience in acoustical testing, design validation and improvement, and team building. Sam achieved his doctoral degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.
Blachford Acoustics Group is a designer and supplier of acoustical materials, molded headliners and floor mats for heavy truck, off-highway and other industrial OEMs, backed by an acoustics laboratory and vertically integrated manufacturing plants in West Chicago; Menomonee Falls, Wis.; Kings Mountain, N.C.; Cambridge, ON, Canada and Chesterfield, UK,
