Black Bruin introduces new X-Series rotating shaft motor

X-Series hydraulic motor (Photo: Black Bruin)

Black Bruin, a hydraulic motor manufacturer based in Jyskä, Finland (about 260 km north of Helsinki), has introduced its new X-Series rotating shaft motor.

With a ‘robust’ piston design, high-power capability and ease of service, the new motor is suitable for a range of applications, including construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, marine and material handling.

“With this new series of hydraulic motors, we offer a reliable alternative that integrates seamlessly into industrial setups where compactness is a crucial factor, requiring few or no modifications or conversion costs,” said Pietu Lehtikuusi, manager of Industrial Business Segment and a member of the product development team at Black Bruin.

The X-Series a piston design and flow-optimised fluid channels which have been optimised to fit into a compact frame. This delivers efficient performance with reduced pressure loss.

The piston design can support trouble-free operation across a range of oil viscosities and impurity levels, while minimising any risk of damage. This has allowed service intervals to be extended which, in combination with affordable wear parts, has helped to reduce overall operating costs.

The bearing arrangement supports increased durability over an extended working lifetime. The front bearing can manage both axial and radial loads, which in turn allows the unit to be used across a variety of applications.

The new X-Series has a displacement which ranges from 2512 to 8800 cubic centimetres. Maximum torque is between 15,200 and 56,000 Nm and max power output is 280 kW at 400 bar of max pressure. Maximum speed is 380 rpm (freewheeling at 400 rpm).

The unit has a shaft interface with a nominal diameter of 140 mm (DIN 5480 female spline). The mounting interface measures 520 mm - 17xD22 or 560 mm – 21xD22.

Accessories for the new motor include torque arm kits, cross-port relief valve, free circulating/wheeling valve and a speed encoder.

“We are confident that Black Bruin technology, combined with short and flexible lead times, will provide added value that OEMs, distributors, and MROs will appreciate,” added Lehtikuusi.

The Black Bruin X-Series will be presented for the first time at IFAT Munich 2024, held at Messe Munchen from 13 – 17 May.