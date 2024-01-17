Bobcat generators power up with unique features
17 January 2024
During Utility Expo 2023, Chuck Burton, district sales manager Southeast, Bobcat Company, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about the differentiating features of the company’s generator line from competitive machines, including the benefits of using Cummins engines to minimize wet stacking risks in larger models.
