Related Articles
Lhyfe, Source Galileo plan green H2 production in UK and Ireland
Epiroc adds Batteries with Service to electrification offering
Defining ‘state-of-the-art’ on the manufacturing floor
New gen-set engine from Volvo Penta
Yamaha takes control of Torqeedo

Bobcat generators power up with unique features

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 January 2024

During Utility Expo 2023, Chuck Burton, district sales manager Southeast, Bobcat Company, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about the differentiating features of the company’s generator line from competitive machines, including the benefits of using Cummins engines to minimize wet stacking risks in larger models.

North America Portable Generators Construction Rental Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power System Power Generation Technology Diesel
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA