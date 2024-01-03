Bobcat highlights AI, electrics and autonomy at CES 2024

Bobcat’s all-electric S7X skid-steer loader. (Photo: Bobcat)

Doosan Bobcat, Inc., part of the Doosan Group, will show its latest product and technology concepts at CES, Jan. 9-12, in Las Vegas. It plans to highlight several current models as well as a new concept machine in the Doosan booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will exhibit alongside other Doosan Group business units, including Doosan Enerbility, Doosan Robotics and HyAxiom, Inc.

Bobcat said it will launch a concept machine designed to make farming more sustainable, efficient and smart through AI, autonomy and electric operation. The machine and technology will be announced at CES Media Days and displayed throughout the week in the Doosan booth.

The company previously unveiled the all-electric T7X compact track loader at CES 2022, and will now show the all-electric S7X skid-steer loader. Introduced as a concept at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, the S7X is powered by a lithium-ion battery, with electric drive motors and ball screw actuators for lift and tilt functions. By eliminating the hydraulics, the skid steer has 50% fewer components, simpler componentry and 96% less fluid, coolants and lubricants compared to traditional diesel-hydraulic loaders, Bobcat said.

Bobcat will show the second iteration of the RogueX all-electric, autonomous concept machine. (Photo: Bobcat)

Built into the cab door of the S7X is a transparent touch display concept designed to enable operators to view both the jobsite and operation information. The display concept was developed in conjunction with LG Electronics and BSI Research.

Bobcat was recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree with the S7X recognized in the categories of “Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy” and “Smart Cities.” The awards recognize outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Also shown in the Doosan booth will be the Bobcat RogueX2. A second iteration of the RogueX, which was unveiled alongside the S7X last March at ConExpo-Con/Agg, this latest version of the all-electric, autonomous concept machine incorporates a lithium-ion battery, electric drive system and electric-actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics. Built without a cab, the conceptual machine explores opportunities for operation where humans can’t go to tackle more work from an autonomous or remote position, Bobcat noted.

For the landscaping and grounds maintenance industries, Bobcat will show its autonomous zero-turn mower, the ZT6200, designed to operate with software developed by Greenzie. The mower allows operators to plot a perimeter and mark areas to avoid during autonomous operations. Specialized mapping is used to execute the most efficient route that can be repeated, all of which can be managed or customized on a simple smartphone app, said Bobcat.