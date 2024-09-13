BorgWarner showing clean transport tech at IAA Transportation

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 September 2024

BorgWarner will showcase its product advancements aimed at improving the sustainability of commercial transportation at IAA Transportation 2024, taking place in Hanover, Germany, from Sept. 17-22, 2024.

BorgWarner DC charging station and LFP battery packs at IAA Transportation BorgWarner will debut its new new DC charging station and LFP battery packs and for commercial vehicles. (Photo: BorgWarner)

One of the products it plans to highlight will be the debut of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs for commercial vehicles, stemming from its collaboration with FinDreams Batteries. The LFP battery packs are described as “a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability of commercial vehicle (CV) operations.”

BorgWarner will also present its new DC fast charging station. The solution offers a scalable power range of 120 up to 360 kW to meet the rapid charging requirements of public and commercial EV fleet applications.

In addition, the company will present a range of advanced CV technologies, including inverters, eMotors, high-efficiency turbochargers, thermal management solutions such as battery coolers, 800V eFans and exhaust recirculation technologies. Each are designed to enhance CV efficiency and sustainability while meeting the evolving demands of the transportation industry, the company stated.

Conferences & Events Events Industry News Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Electrification Electric Motors & Drives Power System Transportation Batteries - Lithium Inverters Charging systems Other Events
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA