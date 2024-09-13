BorgWarner showing clean transport tech at IAA Transportation

BorgWarner will showcase its product advancements aimed at improving the sustainability of commercial transportation at IAA Transportation 2024, taking place in Hanover, Germany, from Sept. 17-22, 2024.

BorgWarner will debut its new new DC charging station and LFP battery packs and for commercial vehicles. (Photo: BorgWarner)

One of the products it plans to highlight will be the debut of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs for commercial vehicles, stemming from its collaboration with FinDreams Batteries. The LFP battery packs are described as “a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability of commercial vehicle (CV) operations.”

BorgWarner will also present its new DC fast charging station. The solution offers a scalable power range of 120 up to 360 kW to meet the rapid charging requirements of public and commercial EV fleet applications.

In addition, the company will present a range of advanced CV technologies, including inverters, eMotors, high-efficiency turbochargers, thermal management solutions such as battery coolers, 800V eFans and exhaust recirculation technologies. Each are designed to enhance CV efficiency and sustainability while meeting the evolving demands of the transportation industry, the company stated.