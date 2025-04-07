Bosch highlights emissions reduction tools

Excavator with H2 engine using Bosch components (Photo: Bosch)

Despite the prevalence of new-fuel machines in the news, Bosch puts forward that more than one million construction vehicles will be produced over 2025 using diesel engines.

With that in mind, the German mega supplier will present a series of technologies at Bauma 2025 that can further reduce diesel internal combustion engine emissions across this segment.

“Renewable synthetic fuels make operating both new and existing vehicles much more climate friendly,” said Jan-Oliver Roehrl, executive vice president of the Bosch Power Solutions division and head of Commercial Vehicle activities at Bosch.

He added: “And in the future, hydrogen engines and electrification also stand to make construction machinery much more sustainable.”

Construction machines are already subject to comprehensive exhaust emission regulations, such as Stage 5 in Europe, Tier 4 in the US and Phase 4 in China.

A simple switch that helps to reduce carbon emissions is to use renewable fuels, including HVO/renewable diesel. These drop-in fuels, which can be combined with diesel, are already supported by Bosch injection technologies and urea dosing for SCR systems.

Bosch puts forward that the more renewable fuel that is used, the smaller the carbon footprint of each machine. This can be achieved by using the Digital Fuel Twin software package.

The system documents the amount of fuel distributed, while also recording its sustainability credentials from production, through to transportation and distribution. It also documents total amounts of fuel used and related carbon reductions.

Using hydrogen as a fuel can also help to reduce carbon emissions, particularly when the fuel is produced using renewable energy. Bosch puts forward the between 80 and 90% of conventional combustion tech can be transferred over to support use of H2.

Bosch is working on both port- and direct-injection systems across more than 100 development projects around the world.

“This is precisely where hydrogen engines, with their high efficiency and robustness, can really excel,” said Roehrl. “The first applications of hydrogen engines featuring Bosch injection tech will be launched this year.”

Electrification power hardware from Bosch Rexroth’s eLION portfolio (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

Electrification will also play a role in reducing the impact of construction machines. Through its Bosch subsidiary, Bosch Rexroth, and its eLion portfolio, the company offers a wide range of motors, inverters, gearboxes and related software and accessories to support this market.

To assist end customers, Bosch Rexroth will introduce a standardised software platform for all machine power voltage classes by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Bosch Engineering is to present its new high-performance solution for battery voltages up to 800 V. This new electric powertrain system is compact, efficient and offers a high power density. Additionally, the system can be fitted where there is limited installation space.

To find out more about the power solutions being offered by Bosch, Bosch Rexroth and Bosch Engineering, see them at Hall A3, Stand 327 and Hall A4, Stand 526.