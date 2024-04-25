Bosch Rexroth shows new cryopump for H2 filling stations

H2 cryopumps can carry out hundreds of refuelling operations each day (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

At Hannover Messe, held at the Deutsche Messe fairground in Hanover, Germany, Bosch Rexroth has presented a series of new compressors and cryopumps developed for the quick and efficient delivery of hydrogen fuel.

Refuelling with hydrogen is more technically complex than with petrol or diesel, largely due to the ultra-low temperatures of liquid H2 (-253ᵒC) and the various pressures (300 to 700 bar) used to maintain gaseous H2.

Working with FirstElement Fuel, a startup based in California, Bosch Rexroth has developed a cryopump which can compress up to 600 kg of liquid hydrogen per hour. The unit combines servohydraulic pump drives and a new compression cylinder with supporting software, The system could be ready for installation at filling stations from 2025.

Using ‘robust’ components, the pump drives return what is described as a significantly higher flow rate than previous versions. Bosch Rexroth says they can be used for several hundred refuelling operations over the course of a day.

The new cryopumps are said to be capable of refuelling an HGV with 100 kg of hydrogen fuel in less than 10 minutes. This would be sufficient to deliver a range of about 1000 km, dependent on load and road conditions.

In addition to the refuelling cryopumps, Bosch Rexroth stated that it is currently developing a series of production, compression and storage solutions across the hydrogen value chain. By 2030, the company is targeting revenues of about €5 billion, with annual investment totalling approx. €500 million.