Bosch Rexroth teams up with Modine for improved thermal management

Bosch Rexroth eLion product portfolio (Photo: Bosch Rexroth)

Bosch Rexroth and thermal management specialist Modine are to team up, with Modine’s EVantage systems set to feature across the Bosch Rexroth portfolio of eLion products for electrified off-highway machines.

It is put forward that the addition of Modine tech to the eLion range will further improve performance and reduce emissions.

“With the increased shift towards electrified mobile machines, there’s a parallel need to manage the thermal output of those crucial components efficiently,” said Zifan Liu, systems engineer at Bosch Rexroth Mobile Hydraulics. “This partnership represents a collaborative effort to effectively address that issue and present end-users with the most productive machine possible.”

The eLION portfolio includes such elements as a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, electric inverter, onboard charger, DC/DC converter, power distribution unit, high voltage cables with plugs, and a controller. The thermal management system from Modine works with the eLION portfolio to maintain optimal battery temperature, efficiently cool power electronics and ensure passenger comfort.

Gina Maria Bonini, vice president and GM of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine, said: “This collaboration allows us to leverage our state-of-the-art heat exchanger technology and intelligent electronic products to deliver the optimal thermal conditions for the critical battery and electronic components on which Bosch Rexroth customers rely.”