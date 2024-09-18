Bosch Rexroth to offer solutions at MINExpo

Bosch Rexroth will show a broad range of products for mining during the MINExpo show in Las Vegas. (Illustration: Bosch Rexroth)

Bosch Rexroth, a supplier of drive and control technologies, will participate in MINExpo 2024 held Sept. 23-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will showcase its latest innovations in hydraulic drive and control technologies for the mining industry in booth No. 10347. In addition to showcasing products and solutions, the company said that visitors will be able to speak with its experts and learn more about how the company’s technologies can benefit mining operations.

Booth demos and displays include:

Hägglunds Quantum

Used in mining and other mobile applications, Hägglunds Quantum is the new name for the Hägglunds CB motor, which the company said has evolved so significantly over time that it can no longer be considered the same motor. Tweaks in design and materials have increased its efficiency and tripled its life expectancy, making it the ideal basis for a bold new step.

Hägglunds CBm

The Hägglunds CBM hydraulic motor from Bosch Rexroth packs 50% more torque into a motor that is smaller and up to 50% lighter than its predecessor, providing a high torque-to weight ratio in a space-saving design.

Rineer motors

Bosch Rexroth said its Rineer motors offer the highest power density with maximum torque, as well as robustness, even under the most adverse climatic conditions and high dirt loads. The motors are frequently used on drilling and winch applications in the mining and construction sectors.

Sense+ joysticks

Bosch Rexroth’s Sense+ Joysticks are designed for ergonomic control in industrial and mobile applications. The joysticks integrate advanced sensor technology and offer customizable solutions to meet various user requirements, said the company, including steering, positioning, and operational control of machinery.

Hydraulic overhaul services

Bosch Rexroth said with its Service portfolio the availability of spare parts, overhauls, field service, and technical support is guaranteed, as standard, not only for all products in the current portfolio, but also for a period of 5-plus years beyond the active sales phase.