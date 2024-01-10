Bramble Energy launches H2 vessel using printed circuit board tech

World’s first H2 fuel cell vessel using PCBFC tech (Photo: Bramble Energy)

Hydrogen fuel cell tech developer Bramble Energy, which has its headquarters in the UK, has reported the launch of what is described as ‘the world’s first electric boat powered by a printed circuit board fuel cell (PCBFC)’.

The narrow (canal) boat power system was developed as part of the HyTime project. The boat can store 14 kg of H2 onboard which delivers about 600 miles of range. Additional power is delivered from solar panels to a 22 kWh battery.

In 2022, Bramble Energy was awarded nearly £1 million in government funding from what is now the Energy Security and Net Zero department to develop hydrogen fuel tech intended to replace diesel power in boats.

The vessel was built from the ground up in Sheffield, UK. Developed together with custom engine builder Barrus, the boat has a new design of hydrogen supply system to meet marine requirements. Using this powertrain, the boat can cut up to 12 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.

Having completed a program of tests, Bramble Energy will analyse the related data to support future development of the PCBFC systems for wider maritime applications.