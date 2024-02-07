Briggs & Stratton CEO exits just months after hiring

Joe Liotine

Barely six months into his appointment as Briggs & Stratton’s new CEO, Joe Liotine has exited the company. No reason was given for his departure.

Senior Vice President and CFO Kristina Cerniglia has assumed the role of interim CEO with immediate effect.

Liotine was brought on board in late August 2023 following the news that then-CEO Steve Andrews would be stepping down for personal reasons. Liotine joined Briggs & Stratton from white goods manufacturer Whirlpool Corporation where he spent 18 years in a variety of roles, including president and COO of the KitchenAid brand.

Kristina Cerniglia

Cerniglia joined Briggs & Stratton in June 2022 after serving eight years at Hillenbrand, Inc. as senior vice president and CFO. Prior to Hillenbrand, Inc., she spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technologies Corporation.

Cerniglia has been described as “a transformational leader with the ability to influence results across an entire enterprise.” Reports cited her leadership acumen and company knowledge as ideally positioning her to lead the company during the transition.