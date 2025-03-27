First details of premieres expected at Busworld 2025

Busworld Europe is held at Brussels Expo (Photo: Busworld)

The organisers of Busworld, which will be held in Brussels, Belgium from 4-9 October this year, have released preliminary details of some premieres expected at the show.

MAN Truck & Bus is set to hold two major premieres at Busworld. These will include the first full-electric touring coach. With a powertrain based on the eTruck battery packs, the model will have a range of about 500 km.

Also on show will be the second-generation MAN Lion’s City 12 E. The full-electric city bus has shed 500 kg in overall weight compared to the previous model, while optimised energy regeneration will push range up to 500 km. This should allow the vehicle to complete routes without additional charging.

Solaris Bus & Coach will unveil the Urbino 12 Hydrogen 2.0, the second-generation of its hydrogen bus. Featuring a lighter frame and more compact and efficient fuel cell powertrain, the bus will also have additional battery pack capacity. Designed for extended urban routes, the model is said to have a single-fill range of around 700 km.

VDL Bus & Coach is expected to launch a new generation of its Citea electric bus platform for both urban and regional routes. Based on a modular architecture, the new model is likely to feature improved battery/powertrain efficiency supported by reduced overall vehicle weight.

Spanish OEM Irizar will showcase a redesigned tram, with features including better accessibility, upgraded interior and a new rapid charging system said to reduce charging time by 30%.

Another Spanish OEM, UNVI, will launch its SIL Electric, a low-entry coach for regular regional services. With seating for up to 59 passengers and a range of approx. 400 km, the model will target operators needing a mid-to-long range vehicle.

BYD will hold the European debut of a new electric city bus featuring solid state battery technology. The tech is said to improve overall energy density when compared to standard li-ion battery packs, while also offering better thermal stability.

Vinfast is a brand based in Vietnam which was originally set up to manufacture the first national passenger car models. With its European debut at Busworld Europe, the company will showcase a 12-metre electric city bus that is already in service in Vietnam.

Developed in collaboration with Pininfarina and using Siemens power tech, the model has a range of between 300 and 350 km.

Alfabus is a China-based OEM which will present 12- and 18-metre models at Busworld. Both variants have been designed specifically for the European market and have full EU type approval.