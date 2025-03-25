CAMY introduces next-gen Kuinetic battery packs for airport terminal vehicles

Cutaway of CAMY Kuinetic battery pack (Photo: CAMY)

Sichuan CAMY New Energy has launched its Kuinetic next-generation battery packs for airport terminal ground support equipment.

CAMY’s new battery pack is said to deliver ‘maximum efficiency, safety and operational uptime’. The lithium-based system uses chip-on-cell technology and contactless architecture that leverages near-field wireless communication to deliver required security.

Unlike standard battery packs, the wireless battery system does not use complex harnesses and a multitude of connectors, helping to minimise risks due to wear and tear, short circuits and loose connectors.

The arrangement delivers maximum flexibility, scalability (in single cell increments) and serviceability, while the packs are lighter and more compact. It also This also allows battery modules to be adjusted to suit the specific application.

CAMY’s new battery uses the Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) with C-SynQ. Each cell features an individual monitor measuring voltage, temperature and other criteria, which supports related cell diagnostics and balancing functions.

Dukosi cell monitors are typically placed closer to the cell terminals with consistent lead lengths. This delivers accurate voltage data, helping to improve SOC and SOH (states of charge, state of health) reports.

The system hub manages the bidirectional data transfer between cell monitors and the BMS using Dukosi’s C-SynQQ via a single-bus antenna. Encrypted communication protocols ensure secure data transmission.

The DKCMS on-cell monitoring and non-volatile embedded memory have full traceability, providing ready compliance for regulations related to digital product passports including the EU Battery Passport.

Established in 2007, CAMY is a based in Chengdu, China. The company specialises in development of battery technologies which now feature across wide range of vehicles, including commercial trucks and buses, forklifts and ground service equipment, through to other applications including industrial energy storage.