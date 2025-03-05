CAN router from Axiomatic

Axiomatic’s new nine-channel CAN router with ethernet port will be part of the company’s stand at the Bauma trade show in April. (Photo: Axiomatic)

Axiomatic Technologies Corp. has introduced a new nine-channel CAN router with an ethernet port for rapid and bi-directional data exchange on machine networks. The company said the controller may be configured as a switch to broadcast messages on all ports, or it can modify an address or change a source address before sending it out on another port.

It features a configurable baud rate and a configurable termination resistor to avoid the need for external resistors. An individual bicolor LED indicates status for each port, while input CAN ports have a configurable power output that has a self-resettable fuse.

The CAN router may be used in mining or large machine control networks to route messages between eight isolated CAN networks, one CAN, J1587, J1708 or RS-485 network and an ethernet network. The ethernet port can be used for configuration or for more flexibility and cybersecurity, the Axiomatic Electronic Assistant may be utilized.

Interfacing with machine battery power, it operates from 9 to 36V DC (12 or 24V nominal). The power converter is fully enclosed with an IP67 rating and features ten six-pin rugged automotive-style connectors and one four-pin M12 D-coded connector.

It carries CE and UKCA marking and is designed for harsh environments having humidity, vibration, and shock. The company said it operates from -40 to 85°C (-40 to 185°F).

The CAN router will be on Axiomatic’s stand (A2.449) at the Bauma trade show in Munich, Germany, in April.