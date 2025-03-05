CAN router from Axiomatic

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

05 March 2025

Designed for large machine control networks, to be shown on company’s Bauma stand.

Bauma Axiomatic’s new nine-channel CAN router with ethernet port will be part of the company’s stand at the Bauma trade show in April. (Photo: Axiomatic)

Axiomatic Technologies Corp. has introduced a new nine-channel CAN router with an ethernet port for rapid and bi-directional data exchange on machine networks. The company said the controller may be configured as a switch to broadcast messages on all ports, or it can modify an address or change a source address before sending it out on another port.

It features a configurable baud rate and a configurable termination resistor to avoid the need for external resistors. An individual bicolor LED indicates status for each port, while input CAN ports have a configurable power output that has a self-resettable fuse.

The CAN router may be used in mining or large machine control networks to route messages between eight isolated CAN networks, one CAN, J1587, J1708 or RS-485 network and an ethernet network. The ethernet port can be used for configuration or for more flexibility and cybersecurity, the Axiomatic Electronic Assistant may be utilized.

Interfacing with machine battery power, it operates from 9 to 36V DC (12 or 24V nominal). The power converter is fully enclosed with an IP67 rating and features ten six-pin rugged automotive-style connectors and one four-pin M12 D-coded connector.

It carries CE and UKCA marking and is designed for harsh environments having humidity, vibration, and shock. The company said it operates from -40 to 85°C (-40 to 185°F).

The CAN router will be on Axiomatic’s stand (A2.449) at the Bauma trade show in Munich, Germany, in April.

Other Components Software & Technology Software Telematics/IoT/AI Events Bauma Industry News Power Technology Power System Cameras & sensors Machine automation & autonomy Other Events
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]