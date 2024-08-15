Case announces commercial release of electric backhoe

The 580EV is powered by a 400-volt, 71 kWh lithium-ion battery platform that enables up to eight hours of runtime. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

Case Construction Equipment has announced the commercial release of its 580EV, which it describes as the industry’s first electric backhoe loader. This release will be followed by commercial availability of the 2.5-metric-ton CX25EV mini excavator and the 3.6-metric-ton CL36EV compact wheel loader in the coming months.

The purpose-built 580EV carries over the same dimensional loading and digging specifications and delivers the same breakout forces as the four-wheel-drive, 97-hp 580SN diesel model — which Case said marks an upgrade in performance since the Project Zeus electric backhoe concept debuted at ConExpo 2020. Electrification also provides performance advantages such as instantaneous torque response and peak torque at any rpm.

The 580EV is powered by a 400-volt, 71-kWh lithium-ion battery platform that’s charged with the same type of Level 2 J1772 adapter found in automotive EVs. The battery platform is designed to deliver up to eight hours of operational runtime on a single charge, depending on the application. An advanced thermal management system with system-specific cooling circuits helps to better regulate temperatures and maintain performance in hot or cold conditions, the company stated.

The 14-ft. backhoe includes an Extendahoe to boost reach, plus features like ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

“Designing this machine from day one as a purpose-built EV instead of a retrofit has enabled a slew of practical innovations that will positively change the mindset for teams considering EV equipment,” said Brad Stemper, product management lead, North America, CASE. “We looked at every aspect of the machine and enhanced power consumption throughout to deliver exceptional EV performance that operators will see and feel when digging, loading or moving dirt.”

The four-wheel-drive electric backhoe uses two independent electric motors for the PowerDrive transmission and hydraulic pumps feeding the loader, backhoe and steering systems to minimize energy consumption and improve performance in loading applications. Its 14-ft. backhoe includes an Extendahoe, as well as features such as ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls to improve precision and ease of use on the jobsite, Case stated.

The 3.6-metric-ton CL36EV electric compact wheel loader (shown) and the 2.5-metric-ton CX25EV mini excavator will become commercially available in the coming months. (Photo: Case Construction Equipment)

In the cab, features include energy-efficient heating and air conditioning, an 8-in. touchscreen display, customizable work mode/sensitivity settings, push-button start and operator security codes. Multicolored, four-corner strobe lights offer adjustable colors, strobe patterns and an “always-on” feature for low-light conditions when strobes are not needed.

The addition of the 580EV, CX25EV electric mini excavator and CL36EV electric compact wheel loader will bring Case’s EV lineup to a total of five machines.

“These new machines set a new benchmark in electrification and sustainable construction, and they’re a testament to our customer-centered approach to practical innovation as we expand our product portfolio,” said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment. “Complementing our diesel lineup, electrification brings real-world solutions to unique jobsite demands, helping urban construction contractors, utility teams, municipal crews and other contractors further improve productivity, efficiency and their bottom line.”