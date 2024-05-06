Case IH delivers tractors to rental company

Left to right: Jörn Seedorf, sales manager Case IH tractors Germany; Martin Drewes, managing director easyTraktor; Tobias Boetel, sales marketing easyTraktor; Dirk Hassel, managing director Mager & Wedemeyer; Sven Kemme, head of tractor sales Mager & Wedemeyer; Alfred Guth, communication manager, Case IH Deutschland. (Photo: Case IH)

Case IH and German dealer Mager & Wedemeyer have delivered a fleet of 90 new tractors to a hire firm in Germany, in what the company said was of the most significant deals that the brand has recently concluded in Europe.

The handover, the latest in a number of deliveries to hire company easyTraktor, took place on April 24 at the premises of Mager & Wedemeyer, in Oyten, in the Lower Saxony region of Germany.

Delivery of the 90 machines, which range from Maxxum 150 models to Puma 260 CVXDrive AFS Connect tractors, was symbolized by the handover of scale models of the Puma 260 CVXDrive, received by easyTraktor Managing Director Martin Drewes and Sales Marketing Specialist Tobias Boetel.

EasyTraktor is known among contractors and farmers in Germany and Austria for offering reliable and professional seasonal rental, said Case IH, with a successful model based on close co-operation between the rental company and the local regional sales partners.

Jörn Seedorf, Case IH sales manager for tractors in Germany, congratulated Dirk Hassel, managing director of Mager & Wedemeyer, on the handover of the major order to easyTraktor: “I’m very pleased to participate in today’s official handover. It’s great to see that easyTraktor, a highly professional business, has again been convinced sufficiently by the technology and specifications available from Case IH that it has entrusted us with this order, and that Case IH tractors make up the majority of the easyTraktor fleet.”