Case shows special wheel loader for army at Eurosatory
19 June 2024
As part of its drive to innovate and meet the diverse needs of the construction industry, Case Construction Equipment is showcasing a wheel loader specially designed for overseas military operations in its stand at Eurosatory, an event taking place through June 21st in Villepinte (Paris), France.
Eurosatory is a platform for professionals to exchange ideas and discover the latest technological advances in the defense and security field. The wheel loader on display in the Case stand features army-required paintwork and a range of options.
Designed to meet the demands of construction projects, the wheel loader combines power, productivity and reliability, Case said. Its military paint finish and the aero transport brackets add to both its visual appeal and highlight the machine’s robust capabilities, adaptability and versatility, the company stated.
Valentina Versino, key account manager, Europe, Case Construction Equipment, said the company looked forward to showing visitors the features and capabilities of the wheel loader, as well as Case’s technical solutions for the armed forces.“This is an eagerly awaited moment for Case Construction Equipment as we continue to move forward and provide solutions that allow our customers to tackle their toughest challenges with confidence,” he added.
