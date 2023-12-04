Caterpillar C18 powers maxi-rig directional drill

American Augers DD600 maxi-rig directional drill American Augers’ DD600 provides up to 600,000 lb. of thrust and pullback. (Photo: KHL Staff)

The new DD600 maxi-rig directional drill from American Augers, launched at Utility Expo as a replacement for the DD440T, is designed to deliver the flexibility and versatility to tackle both smaller and larger-scale jobs, from compact jobsites to boring long distances and installing larger pipes. It delivers 600,000 lb. of thrust and pullback, up to 130-rpm rotary speeds and 100,000 ft.-lb. of torque for demanding jobs in tough conditions.

A notable feature of the DD600 is a 755-hp Stage V/T4F/T3 Caterpillar C18 diesel engine, which the company said allows for higher demand loads. The inline 6 diesel engine has bore x stroke dimensions of 5.7 in. x 7.2 in. and a displacement of 18.1 L. It is rated for 2,736 lb.-ft. maximum torque at 1,300 rpm. Its aftertreatment system does not require diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which American Augers said makes the drill unique in its size class.

American Augers DD600 maxi-rig directional drill The DD600 is powered by a 755-hp Cat C18 diesel engine, which meets Stage V/Tier 4 Final without requiring diesel exhaust fluid. (Photo: American Augers)

The new drill combines reliable performance with a small, mobile jobsite footprint. Its weight meets standard transportation requirements, meaning no special permits are required to transport the machine. The DD600 can also be transported without removing the wrenches, saving assembly and disassembly time. A hydraulic catwalk expedites the time required to set up and teardown, as well as the number of people needed to do so.

