Caterpillar engine achieves production milestone

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 December 2023

10,000th Caterpillar C175 engine commemoration ceremony Production of the 10,000th C175 engine was celebrated at the Lafayette, Ind. manufacturing facility. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar commemorated the production of its 10,000th engine on the C175 diesel platform in a recent ceremony at the company’s manufacturing facility in Lafayette, Ind. The platform has been in use in power generation and other large-scale applications since 2009.

The 16-cylinder C175 engine was configured in a 3,000-kW generator set for global data center developer CloudHQ for use at its Ashburn (Virginia) campus. The gen-set will be installed and commissioned by Carter Machinery, the local Cat dealer. CloudHQ has previously purchased more than 300 Cat gen-sets to supply standby power for its operations globally.

“Reliable power is a critical element in our strategy to drive our clients’ businesses forward at the speed they need,” said Keith Harney, COO for CloudHQ. “Our investment in the field-proven Cat C175 demonstrates how our ongoing collaboration with Caterpillar and the Cat dealer network supports our commitment to flexibility, scalability and customer service.”

The 16-cylinder C175 engine was configured in a 3,000-kW generator set for global data center developer CloudHQ. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The C175 gen-sets come in 16- and 20-cylinder versions in power ratings from 3,000- to 4,000-kW for 60-Hz standby and mission-critical applications, and 3,000 to 4,000 kVA for 50 Hz standby and mission-critical applications. Configurations are produced to comply with emissions standards such as U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and Tier 2, with models also available for lesser regulated regions. Gen-sets meeting EPA Tier 4 Final standards can use up to 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The gen-sets are compatible with NFPA 110 Level 1 Type 10, and are UL 2200 listed. They conform to ISO 8528-5 steady state and transient response requirements and are capable of accepting and recovering from a 100% block load.

For added functionality, the gen-sets can be configured with Cat ECS, a suite of integrated, connected and scalable controllers that allow customers to manage energy needs from a single generator set to cohesive, full site microgrid solutions linking multiple assets.

