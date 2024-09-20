Caterpillar hybrid microgrid power solution for telecom towers

The hybrid power system employs solar PV panels and a Cat diesel generator set to power the telecommunications system. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar Inc. has introduced an integrated microgrid power system for telecommunications towers that it said is capable of reducing diesel fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions by up to 80% while decreasing total owning and operating costs.

Available initially from Cat dealers in Africa and the Middle East, the system employs solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and a Cat diesel generator set to power the telecommunications system while fully charging an energy time-shift storage system. Power is drawn from energy storage when solar power is not available at night or in inclement weather.

Such hybrid power systems are particularly well-suited for applications in remote areas where grid power is intermittent or unavailable and fuel delivery is challenging and costly.

The system has a modular design, enabling the addition of components to increase power output for rising traffic and network upgrades over time. It can be offered through an Energy as a Service (EaaS) agreement, optimized, deployed and supported by select Cat dealers. The agreement enables telecommunications customers to amortize startup costs and outsource responsibility for service and maintenance while reducing the risk of obsolescence.

“As customers embark on the energy transition journey, they are seeking tailored solutions to meet their requirements,” said Stephanie Baughman, retail vice president for Caterpillar Electric Power. “Our hybrid solution for telecommunications towers combines next-generation power technologies with industry expertise and a flexible service agreement that delivers a sustainable, reliable and cost-effective solution to our customers.”