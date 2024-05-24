Caterpillar introduces new HCCW hydraulic couplers

HCCW coupler with P324 primary pulverizer (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar has introduced three new Cat Hydraulic Connecting CW (HCCW) coupler models. The HCCW quick couplers allow operators to quickly switch between hydraulic attachments from the safety of the cab.

Fast attachment swap outs can save time over static couplers or pin-on attachments. Additionally, HCCW units allow the operator to select the correct attachment for the job, improving tool utilization and increasing overall productivity.

The new HCCW20, HCCW30 and HCCW40 quick couplers are compatible with a range of tool carrier capacities. Minimum and maximum carrier weight ranges from 7.5 to 27 tons. Each model offers a standard 10-ton lift capacity. There is also an exclusive Locking Control system, which features and sensor technology to measure locking wedge position and indicate coupling status.

Compliant with European EN474 standards, multiple electronic and mechanical measures help to secure the attachment, even when there is a loss of pressure (hydraulic pressure lock levels across the range are 120 bar/1740 psi). Visual and audio signals inform the operator as to a successful attachment connection.

The new design features an enhanced hydraulic flow to reduce restriction, minimizing heat build up and the required engine power. The couplings ensure hydromechanical attachments operate with limited back pressure. A quick-disconnect design further helps to extend the working lifetime of the hardware.

Cat excavator fleets using existing CW hinges do not need to retrofit machines to use the HCCW quick couplers. New hydraulic coupling brackets allow tools such as shears, hammers and grapplers to work with the HCCW.

Intermally-routed hoses in the couple and bracket protect against damage, while the quick couple platform uses high-performance male and female quick disconnects.