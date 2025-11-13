Responsive Image Banner

Caterpillar launches 3.1-MW Fast Response gen-set

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

13 November 2025

Caterpillar Inc. has introduced a 3.1-MW power node for its G3520 Fast Response natural-gas generator set, launching what the company said is its largest single-unit output with this capability for supporting standby and demand response in grid connected and microgrid projects.

Caterpillar’s 3.1-MW G3520 Fast Response natural gas gen-set. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The new power node also offers opportunities for additional revenue via participation in demand and emergency response programs that incentivize users to reduce or shift electricity consumption during peak demand periods, Caterpillar noted. These programs can be further optimized through integration with a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) such as Cat AMP, which automatically enrolls customers and confirms their program participation in real time, which the company said maximizes the economic benefits.

The 3.1-MW gen-set is currently available worldwide and is engineered for applications that demand uninterrupted power. Caterpillar said offers diesel-like performance, with the ability to start and accept load from a cold start in under 10 seconds. This aligns with NFPA 110 requirements supporting the provision of reliable backup power for healthcare institutions, data centers, emergency service centers and high-occupancy buildings where operational continuity is essential.

The unit is powered by a Cat G3520 gas engine with 5,956 cu. in. displacement, a bore x stroke of 6.7” x 8.5” and a compression ratio of 10.2:1. The engine is designed for maximum performance on low-pressure pipeline natural gas and hydrogen blends up to 5%. It features a simple open chamber combustion system for reliability and fuel flexibility. One electronic control module handles all engine functions: ignition, governing, air/fuel ratio control and engine protection.

The 3.1-MW gen-set is available in both 50- and 60-Hz applications for flexibility in global deployment.

VIDEO: Caterpillar G3520K Gas Gen-set Targets Evolving Energy Needs

