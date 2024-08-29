Caterpillar’s Rob Hoenes to take on summit keynote

Due to recent organizational shifts within the Caterpillar executive team, the Power Progress Summit is excited to welcome Rob L. Hoenes as its Day 2 keynote speaker, addressing how OEMs can work with customers to facilitate the transition to electrified worksites.

Rob Hoenes

In September 2024, Hoenes became senior vice president for the Electrification and Energy Solutions Division (E+ES), replacing Rod Shurman – the previously announced keynote speaker – who has now moved to another division of the company.

Hoenes joined Caterpillar in 1990 and spent his first four years in engineering. He went on to gain 15 years of experience in various roles within sales and marketing in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. From there, he spent 10 years in product management, including leading product groups for medium wheel loaders, SEM and large dozers in Illinois and China. He was also the worldwide product manager for medium tractor products.

In May 2019, the Caterpillar Board of Directors appointed Hoenes as vice president of the Material Handling & Underground Division based in East Peoria, Ill. He was later appointed senior vice president for the company’s Resource Industries Operations & Products division, which consists of more than 12 product lines, eight global manufacturing facilities and approximately 8,000 employees.

As of September 2024, Hoenes now takes on the role of a senior vice president for E+ES, overseeing the company’s efforts to deliver advanced electrified powertrain and zero exhaust emission products and technologies, and the solutions and services associated with these products and technologies.

Hoene’s keynote address will be a critical part of the sixth annual Power Progress Summit, which will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. The event incorporates a full day and a half of conferences focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies.

This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” will also bring into play conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. It will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

To see the full program or to register for this can’t-miss event, visit www.PowerProgress.com.