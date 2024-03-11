Caterpillar Senior VP to discuss electrified worksites

Rod Shurman, senior vice president of Caterpillar Inc. with responsibility for the Electrification and Energy Solutions Division (E+ES), will present a keynote address at the 2024 Power Progress Summit. Shurman will highlight how OEMs can work with customers to facilitate the transition to electrified worksites.

Rod Shurman

In his role within E+ES, Shurman oversees the company’s efforts to deliver advanced electrified powertrain and zero exhaust emission products and technologies, and the solutions and services associated with these products and technologies. E+ES collaborates with other Caterpillar divisions to define product architectures that accommodate multiple power sources and drivetrains, and to identify the company’s role in the future value chain including new services growth opportunities.

Shurman previously served as vice president of Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine Division with worldwide responsibility for business-to-business service offerings for the oil and gas and marine industries including Cat, SPM Oil & Gas and MaK branded products.

Shurman joined Caterpillar in 1997 and has held several positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, service and operations functions including product manager for the Cat 3500 engine platform and general manager of the oil and gas business. His commercial experience includes direct customer engagement and dealer distribution management. Prior to joining Caterpillar, Shurman worked for Cummins Inc. with a focus on engineering and service delivery.

Shurman’s keynote address will take place during the sixth annual Power Progress Summit (formerly Diesel Progress Summit), which will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. The Summit will incorporate a full day and a half of conferences focused on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. It will also recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the annual Power Progress Summit Awards.

This year’s theme, “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” will also bring into play conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. It will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

The 2024 Summit follows five highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.