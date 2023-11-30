Caterpillar to show electric machines, energy solutions at CES 2024

The Caterpillar R1700 XE LHD underground loader. (Photo: Cat)

At the CES 2024 show in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12, Caterpillar is bringing its ‘E’ game by featuring its investments in electrification and energy solutions, including generators that run on renewable sources and fuel cells, batteries, electric machines, digital insights and more.

“This event is known as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, which makes it the ideal place for us to showcase our leadership in power systems and integrated service solutions to help our customers in the energy transition,” said Rod Shurman, senior vice president of Caterpillar’s Electrification + Energy Solutions division. “We’re putting our expertise to work on multiple advanced power technologies to enable the energy transition solutions that our customers need to be successful in a reduced-carbon world.”

Cat’s centerpiece for the CES 2024 exhibit is the zero-exhaust emission Cat R1700 XE LHD underground loader, with a 16.5-ton payload and a top speed of 11.2 mph.

The R1700 XE is outfitted with the industry’s only onboard battery, which eliminates the need to handle or exchange batteries and requires only a 20-minute charging time when paired with two of Cat’s MEC500 chargers.

Also at the OEM’s booth will be its 301.9 mini excavator, the first machine with a Caterpillar battery.

Several of the company’s jobsite innovations on display will focus on sustainability and reliability: