Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

CATL launches Tianxing II sodium-ion battery for CVs

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

29 January 2026

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, otherwise known as battery giant CATL, has unveiled what is being billed as the world’s first mass-production sodium-ion battery pack for commercial vehicles.

The Tianxing II battery was presented as a 45 kWh pack with an energy density of 175 Wh/kg. Owing to the sodium-ion chemistry it should have a lifetime which could reach 10,000 charge/discharge cycles.

CATL logo Photo: CFOTOSipa USA via Reuters Connect

This new battery joins CATL’s Naxtra range of heavy-duty sodium-ion truck batteries which were launched in April 2025. This was the first sodium-ion battery to receive certification under China’s new GB 38031-2025 national standard.

Compared with lithium-ion cells, the Tianxing II battery is particularly suited for low temperatures. It maintains 90% of its usable charge at -40C, while still being able to recharge at -30C.

Sodium is far more abundant than lithium, meaning that sourcing can be 20 times less expensive. That should improve economics as lithium prices have increased, while features supported by the sodium chemistry will make the battery more suitable for CV applications.

In addition to the low-temp version of the Tianxing II, there will be fast charging, long range and high-temperature fast charging models. Fast-charging packs can recharge from 20 to 80% in 18 minutes. With 100 kW chargers this returns about 150 km range.

Long-range versions have a single-pack capacity of 253 kWh, delivering a max range of about 800 km. Paired with CATL’s Taishan pack architecture it can reduce vehicle weight by approx. 260 kg compared to other battery types.

High-Temperate versions are for last-mile delivery operations in warmer climates. These feature a liquid-cooled thermal management system to maintain fast charging and overall battery life.

CATL first launched the Tianxing battery brand in July 2024, presenting new li-ion battery cells and packs for LCVs. Whether the Tianxing II will replace the original models is unknown.

CATL Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited CFOTOSipa USA sodium-ion chemistry commercial vehicles fast charging Tianxing II sodium-ion battery Tianxing II battery China
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Off-Highway Research in-person market update
Specialist forecasting and market research company to hold briefing during ConExpo-Con/Agg
Caterpillar selected to deploy 2 GW of power for data center
Boyd Cat, Caterpillar and AIP Corp. part of strategic alliance in West Virginia.
Equipmake receives second order for electric bus drives
Agrale now rolling out buses with Equipmake drives in Buenos Aires
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview