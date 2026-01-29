CATL launches Tianxing II sodium-ion battery for CVs

Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, otherwise known as battery giant CATL, has unveiled what is being billed as the world’s first mass-production sodium-ion battery pack for commercial vehicles.

The Tianxing II battery was presented as a 45 kWh pack with an energy density of 175 Wh/kg. Owing to the sodium-ion chemistry it should have a lifetime which could reach 10,000 charge/discharge cycles.

This new battery joins CATL’s Naxtra range of heavy-duty sodium-ion truck batteries which were launched in April 2025. This was the first sodium-ion battery to receive certification under China’s new GB 38031-2025 national standard.

Compared with lithium-ion cells, the Tianxing II battery is particularly suited for low temperatures. It maintains 90% of its usable charge at -40C, while still being able to recharge at -30C.

Sodium is far more abundant than lithium, meaning that sourcing can be 20 times less expensive. That should improve economics as lithium prices have increased, while features supported by the sodium chemistry will make the battery more suitable for CV applications.

In addition to the low-temp version of the Tianxing II, there will be fast charging, long range and high-temperature fast charging models. Fast-charging packs can recharge from 20 to 80% in 18 minutes. With 100 kW chargers this returns about 150 km range.

Long-range versions have a single-pack capacity of 253 kWh, delivering a max range of about 800 km. Paired with CATL’s Taishan pack architecture it can reduce vehicle weight by approx. 260 kg compared to other battery types.

High-Temperate versions are for last-mile delivery operations in warmer climates. These feature a liquid-cooled thermal management system to maintain fast charging and overall battery life.

CATL first launched the Tianxing battery brand in July 2024, presenting new li-ion battery cells and packs for LCVs. Whether the Tianxing II will replace the original models is unknown.