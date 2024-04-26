CATL unveils battery pack with 1000 km range

Launch of the Shenxing Plus battery at the Beijing Motor Show (Photo: CATL)

CATL has unveiled a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for passenger vehicles which can deliver a driving range of more than 1000 km (621 miles) on a single charge.

This latest battery pack was unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show.

According to the Chinese company’s chief technology officer, Gao Huan, the Shenxing Plus is the first battery to be capable of delivering this level of range.

Four passenger vehicle models feature the current Shenxing batteries. Unveiled in 2023, these have a maximum range of 700 km. Gao stated that 50 more models would be using these packs by the end of the year.

The superior range of the new pack is achieved by using a granular gradation technology. This arranges each nano particle within the cathode to achieve optimal, ultra-compact density. A proprietary 3D honeycomb-shaped material is added to the anode, helping to boost energy density while controlling volume expansion during the charge and discharge cycles.

The Shenxing Plus pack has a topological structure which is said to optimise overall pack efficiency by 7%. This delivers an energy density of 205 Wh/kg.

The Shenxing and Shenxing Plus both support 4C superfast charging. This is said to deliver a 600 km range in 10 minutes. The fast charging is made possible by using a li-ion conductive coating, ‘transition’ metal elements and nanometre encapsulation, all of which allow more efficient energy transmission between the cathode and anode.

The company’s new AI polarization model can predict and control the charging current in real time, allowing the most rapid recharging levels possible.

CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd) is the world’s largest EV battery manufacturer. The company reported a first profit in two years over the first quarter of this year, with the downturn linked to increased competition in the battery market and slowing global demand for EVs.

Reuters reported that CATL delivers approximately two-thirds of global EV battery packs. China is currently the global leader in EV sales.

Looking forward, CATL is now planning to establish an R&D centre in Hong Kong to support tech developments.