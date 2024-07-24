Cattron adds to engine control solutions

Cattron, a provider of radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, cloud-based monitoring and control solutions, has launched the DynaGen 200 engine controller and CANplus CP500 engine control panel.

The DynaGen 200 engine controller and CANplus CP500 engine control panel share the same software and firmware to allow a consistent user experience across platforms. (Photo: Cattron)

The DynaGen 200 engine controller is for vehicle-mounted auxiliary engine and generator applications in harsh environments, while the CANplus CP500 engine control panel is designed for small, electronically or mechanically governed engines. Both products share the same software and firmware to enable a consistent user experience across platforms. According to the company, this shared software architecture streamlines configuration and operation across both products, simplifying fleet management.

The DynaGen 200 engine controller is a versatile, loose controller suited for both manual and autostart operations on auxiliary engines. It is suitable for dash-mounting, CAN bus integration and private labeling with OEM equipment like excavators, harvesters, vacuum trucks, skid-steer loaders and more. A high-resolution color display and intuitive software make machine configuration and operation straightforward.

The engine controller has six inputs and three outputs, J1939 and RS-485 message support and complies with Tier 4F and Euro Stage V standards. It is tested to SAE Heavy Truck and MIL standards, meaning it is built to handle severe temperature, vibration and shock.

The CANplus CP500 panel is a packaged, plug-and-play version of the DynaGen 200 in a rugged housing and is suited for smaller pumps like double diaphragm, rotary lobe and piston pumps used in flood management and dewatering where space and durability are critical, said Cattron. Designed for resistance to environmental factors, the panel’s hardened enclosure is equipped with vibration isolation mounts for reliable operation even in challenging conditions.

The CANplus CP500 supports six inputs and three outputs, with a USB port for easy configuration updates and compliance with Tier 4 Final and Euro Stage V standards. Options include an integrated emergency stop button and minimized connectors.

Both the DynaGen 200 and CANplus CP500 seamlessly integrate with Cattron’s QR-Assist, enabling rapid troubleshooting through QR code scans for instant access to detailed diagnostic information. They can also integrate with Messenger BLE or Messenger Lite, powered by RemoteIQ for comprehensive remote monitoring and control capabilities.