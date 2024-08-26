Cattron Tyro 2S remote control systems available

Cattron, a provider of radio remote control, engine and generator control panels, cloud-based monitoring and control solutions, announced the North American availability of the Tyro 2S line of wireless remote control systems.

The Tyro 2S product line includes transmitters (Musca, Pyxis, Cetus, and Fornax) and receivers (Aquarius, Auriga, and Scorpius). (Photo: Cattron)

Based on advanced, hardened, European-proven technology, Tyro 2S systems are designed for demanding and specialized mobile equipment applications, Cattron stated. With IP65 to IP68 ratings, the systems are resistant to shock, impact, dust, moisture and water, making them able to withstand the harsh conditions often encountered in rugged and remote locations.

The S2 generation of products supports a range of frequencies, including 434 MHz for Europe, 915 MHz for North America and 2.4 GHz globally. Universal compatibility ensures they can be used throughout different regions to control a variety of diesel engines and electric and hydraulic motors, providing reliable connectivity across a range of equipment types, the company stated.

Customization options are available, including the ability to personalize transmitters with specific icons and symbols that match a customer’s equipment control interfaces, enhancing safety and ease of use, Cattron said. The new Musca 2S transmitter, among others, features large, tactile buttons with an ergonomic design, designed to make it easy to operate even with gloves on. The transmitter’s backlit keys and audible and haptic feedback further improve usability in challenging conditions.

The Musca 2S transmitter includes large, tactile buttons with an ergonomic design for ease of operation. (Photo: Cattron)

The Tyro 2S product line includes transmitters (Musca, Pyxis, Cetus, and Fornax) and receivers (Aquarius, Auriga, and Scorpius). Handheld transmitters feature industrial-grade housings to withstand being dropped. Most receivers feature durable, potted, waterproof, solid-state circuit boards within impact-resistant housings to endure all environments and severe impacts while mounted.

One-button pairing allows operators to quickly pair a new transmitter with the receiver. In addition, the systems support multiple transmitters per receiver and vice versa, providing multiple users with flexibility and redundancy in their operations, according to Cattron.

The Tyro 2S systems are available with an LCD screen that displays real-time feedback from the connected equipment. The company said this feature is ideal for applications such as stone crushers, concrete pumps and other heavy machinery where monitoring parameters such as oil temperature, fuel levels and operational speeds is crucial. The integration with CANbus systems allows for seamless communication between the remote control and the machinery. Machine-to-machine (M2M) programing is also possible.