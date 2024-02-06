Chevron introduces new Rykon grease product
06 February 2024
Chevron has introduced Rykon, a new overbased calcium sulfonate complex grease for heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications.
The new addition to the company’s product range is said to extend lubrication intervals, increase uptime and improve machine durability.
The calcium sulfonate-based grease is also an alternative to lithium-based thickeners, which are said to have become more expensive due to increasing global demand.
“By introducing Rykon to our grease portfolio, we are offering a new solution for high-pressure applications and ensuring customers have a high-performance grease when they need it,” said Zach Sutton, Chevron Lubricants Industrial sector specialist.
“As demand for raw materials grows, we remain committed to finding solutions like Rykon that will exceed the demands of machinery and equipment today and tomorrow.”
The overbased calcium sulfonate grease offers outstanding oxidation and thermal stability with superior water performance to reduce equipment failures.
Rykon also helps with meeting high pressure and shock loads, together with related high temperatures.
