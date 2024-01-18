ClearFlame sells first FuelAdaptive truck

ClearFlame Engine Technologies announced completion of the first sale of a FuelAdaptive truck to Vander Haag’s Inc., an Indiana-based, family-owned transportation services company. Vander Haag’s will use the truck for deliveries to its 11 locations across seven U.S. states.

ClearFlame FuelAdaptive trucks. (Photo: ClearFlame Engine Technologies)

Commenting on the purchase, John Vander Haag, Vander Haag’s CEO, noted that his company “has been an enthusiastic development partner for ClearFlame because of their market readiness, cost savings and use of existing infrastructure.”

He added, “Many of our customers don’t have the capital, infrastructure or light duty cycles needed for EV adoption, and we see a massive opportunity to increase our market share by bringing customers the sustainability they desire without increasing costs.”

ClearFlame describes its FuelAdaptive truck as the “world’s first product to deliver diesel-like performance to the heavy-duty trucking industry with a reduction in fuel costs and carbon emissions using a nationally distributed fuel.” It said the FuelAdaptive engine can deliver more than 40% lower fuel costs than diesel, plus the technology is able to capitalize on the fuel infrastructure currently available. In addition, minimal changes are required to existing diesel engine platforms, meaning easy integration.

Other benefits cited include the technology’s ability to be readily incorporated into existing maintenance networks and manufacturing supplier chains without the need to retrain technicians, and the lower carbon emissions and no usage limitations that are associated with battery solutions.

ClearFlame seeks to disrupt the “heart” of heavy-duty applications Technology provider seeks to decarbonize diesel engines by reducing their reliance on diesel fuel

“Our trucks not only have 40% lower fuel costs than diesel, they offer a greater reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions than a comparable EV truck,” said Dr. BJ Johnson, CEO, ClearFlame. “As the world continues to careen past climate goals like the 1.5° C temperature warming limit called for in the Paris Climate Accords, ClearFlame stands ready to bring cost-effective carbon reduction solutions to the market today.”

ClearFlame trucks are built to operate on a range of decarbonized liquid fuels including ethanol. In its first pilots, the technology reduced carbon emissions by nearly 45%, with greater savings expected in the future, the company said. It added that it is preparing for growth in the alternative fuel market by adapting to future e-fuels made from renewable energy, such as green methanol or green ammonia.

ClearFlame expects to announce additional sales in the first half of 2024. The company said it is finalizing lease agreements for limited production trucks, targeting two to three dozen units with select customers.