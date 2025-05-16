CNH expands connectivity solutions to Starlink

CNH has signed an agreement with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to bring satellite connectivity to farmers. The company said the collaboration will provide customers of CNH brands Case IH, New Holland and Steyr with robust and affordable high-speed connectivity – further unlocking the benefits of a fully connected fleet – even in the most remote rural locations around the world.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers access to industry-leading satellite connectivity, enabling them to maximize the potential of our full suite of precision technology in even the most challenging rural environments,” said Stefano Pampalone, Agriculture Chief Commercial Officer at CNH.

(Illustration: CNH)

Starlink’s satellite network offers reliable, low-latency internet. This is expected to enable CNH’s intelligent machines to communicate and coordinate efficiently, enhancing productivity and yield. It seamlessly integrates with the company’s FieldOps digital platform, giving its customers visibility of their machines and providing data from anywhere, anytime. The company said it also gives its customers greater data streaming capabilities by keeping their farm management devices consistently connected, regardless of location.

Prescription spraying is another powerful use case where Starlink’s fast and reliable transmission technology is expected to benefit farming operations. The lack of connectivity in a market such as Brazil, for example, can make farm logistics challenging. CNH’s FieldXplorer platform uses AI to transform drone images into a field map that distinguishes between weeds and crop. With Starlink, that data can be exported instantaneously to create a prescription spraying map for the machine. This enables farmers to apply crop protection products sooner, controlling weeds earlier, which ultimately helps improve crop yields, said CNH.

CNH said the collaboration underscores its ongoing commitment to equipping farmers with reliable, tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of agriculture, while amplifying the capabilities of precision technology from wherever they are.