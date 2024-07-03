CNH inaugurates electric compact wheel loader production line

Both the Case 12EV (shown) and New Holland W40X will be manufactured at the Lecce plant for global distribution. (Photo: CNH)

CNH held an inauguration ceremony at its plant in Lecce, Italy, for a production line dedicated to the manufacture of its new electric compact wheel loader, which the company said completes its range of compact electric vehicles. Launched as both the Case 12EV and New Holland W40X, the electric model was conceived and designed at the plant’s R&D center and will be manufactured in Lecce, located in the southern region of Puglia, for distribution to markets around the world.

The electric product line, which includes two electric mini excavators produced in Cesena, Italy, was developed in response to rapidly growing demand for alternative powertrains particularly in metropolitan and municipal areas, mainly in Europe, the company said. The units are also designed to meet requirements of sectors such as agriculture and livestock farming seeking high-performance yet silent and zero-emission machines that can operate safely indoors and near animals.

Representatives from the Puglia Region, the mayor of Lecce and CNH management attending the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: CNH)

Production of the new electric compact wheel loader in Lecce highlights CNH’s “commitment to investing in technologies for the development of alternative and sustainable propulsion, while reaffirming the strategic centrality of the Lecce plant in the company’s production landscape,” the company stated.

The facility, which recently celebrated 50 years in operation, is one of CNH’s main production centers in Italy and EMEA. It encompasses 600,000 sq. meters and produces seven product lines (wheel loaders, compact wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, telehandlers and motor graders) in various models and configurations. Production volumes saw an 88% increase from 2020-2022 and a further 14% in 2023 – recording the highest number of machines produced since the plant was established, the company noted.

Alongside investments in production capacity, CNH has implemented major infrastructure and environmental improvements at the site. In 2022, an investment of around €13 million (part of the Converto project co-financed by the Region of Puglia) enabled the installation of a new advanced painting plant and a new plasma cutting machine. More recently, a photovoltaic system covering 40% of the production area was adopted.

CNH has also invested (as part of the Converto project) in the construction of new rooms for testing electrified vehicles and for checking operations in extreme climatic conditions (-50° to +50° C).