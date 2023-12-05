Comau, LiNa Energy develop solid state sodium battery line

Battery assembly line, as imagined by Comau and LiNa Energy (Photo: Comau)

Automation specialist Comau and battery tech company LiNa Energy are planning development of a system intended to produce solid state sodium batteries.

It has been reported that the partners have finalised a concept design which will allow LiNa to automate the battery production process.

The companies intend to validate the sustainable, safe and efficient oxygen-free dry box environment as a step towards larger-scale manufacturing.

The solution combines existing technology from Comau, including clean room tech, with new handling equipment and enclosures to supply battery pack components.

Manufacturing is just one element of Comau’s battery expertise, which is said to extend from development through to recycling processes.

Instead of replacing li-ion battery packs, the solid state sodium-metal-chloride battery cells would be used for storage that could be optimised for use in a series of applications, including solar energy storage.