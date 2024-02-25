Comer Industries and e-comer in Agriculture Technology

The Comer Industries group is currently composed of six brands, following recent acquisitions and a lot of work is being put into creating synergies between all of them.

The presence of the group at Agritechnica was focused much on integrated solutions with its brand e-comer, which brought into the mix its electric motors in early 2023.

Electric wheel drive solution by e-comer for autonomous tractors.

Jacopo Spaggiari, Comer’s Business Development Manager, introduced the key innovations exhibited on the booth. He started with the premiere of an advanced electric solution for hose reel irrigators with motor pump or water turbine, using the e-742 gearbox that exemplifies the co-design activity between Comer Industries and e-comer’s R&D departments. The full electric driveline concept consists of a mechanical gearbox with permanent-magnet synchronous motor SMAC132 with direct drive. An electromagnetic clutch can automatically uncouple the power transmission and disengage the drive in specific stages.

Spaggiari said that this solution aims to reach 10% fuel savings per year due to increased system efficiency and offers to the user full remote and stepless speed control; it also requires less maintenance thanks to the simplification of the system.

On display was also an electric wheel drive solution for autonomous tractors, which according to Spaggiari is an interesting and promising market. The new WD220 Serie is an integrated electric wheel drive which couples a double stage planetary gearbox with an integrated innovative internal permanent magnet motor of the SMAC series. According to Comer, the system delivers high torque and complies with the long-life expectations for these machines and is an alternative and interchangeable electric solution to hydraulic powered gearboxes.

Another electric solution presented at the show was the drivetrain for Self-Propelled Feed Mixers up to 20m³. The system combines the existing Comer angular planetary drive PGA1603 with an e-comer synchronous motor SMAC270, available either with air or liquid cooling. The company explained that the high input reduction ratio at the planetary allows the electric motor to work at higher speed and at its best efficiency.

Last in the array of electric solutions by Comer Industries are the electro-hydraulic pumps for an entry-level electrification or hybridization step in small tractors and harvesting machines, where OEMs can adopt an electric drivetrain without alterations to the hydraulic architecture.

This pump family is available for machines from 1 to 20 kW power and is available either in low or high tension and equipped with a noiseless gear pump.

Comer Industries’s next generation of size 7C cardan shafts by the recently acquired brand Walterscheid.

Comer’s displays at the show were completed by some products by the latest acquisition Walterscheid: a restyling of the Tractor Attachment System (TAS) with improvements and several advanced solutions; the next generation of size 7C cardan shafts and the new 687 series cardan shafts for tractors; and the professional PTO driveshaft PWE480 with improved hexalobate tube profile.

During Agritechnica, Comer Industries also announced the supply of its front axle AG22 for the 165-kW Fendt 620 Vario tractor that was shown for the first time during the event in Hannover.