Commercial Fuel Solutions named e-power distributor

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 February 2024

e-power and Commercial Fuel Solutions form strategic partnership Commercial Fuel Solutions will be exclusive distributor of e-power generators in the UK and Ireland. (Photo: e-power)

Belgian manufacturer e-power announced that Commercial Fuel Solutions Ltd. will now serve as the exclusive distributor for its range of hydrogen-fueled industrial generators within the UK and Ireland. e-power launched its first generator using an internal combustion engine fueled by gaseous hydrogen in 2022.

e-power said it selected Commercial Fuel Solutions as an exclusive distributor “in recognition of their pioneering efforts to decarbonize construction and heavy transport industries through hydrogen-fueled technology.”

“Commercial Fuel Solutions (Ltd.) stood out from vying agents due to their intrinsic knowledge of hydrogen safety,” said Joe Gavin, FAIBF, global director of Sustainability at e-power. “Their unique position as established suppliers of commercial refueling solutions made them an obvious choice. We are excited to be working with them in this emerging sector.”

Robin Futcher, managing director of Commercial Fuel Solutions, added, “We are equally excited to have this opportunity to represent a dynamic and forward-thinking company [that is] clearly focused on producing innovative products that harness the power of hydrogen.”

