Craig Price to Lead Dana’s Off-Highway Business

Dana Incorporated announced the appointment of Craig Price as Senior Vice President and President of Dana’s Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, effective September 1.

Price succeeds Jeroen Decleer, who unfortunately passed away earlier this month following a brief illness. A 20-year veteran of the company, Jeroen was a people-first leader with tremendous business acumen and understanding of the industry. He represented the very best of Dana, and he will be remembered far beyond his professional achievements and greatly missed by the collective Dana family.

Price has been with the company for more than 14 years, eight of which he has been a member of Dana’s leadership team, serving in strategic roles impacting every aspect of the business. Most recently as Senior Vice President of Purchasing and Supplier Development, he led all global purchasing activities for the company and was responsible for developing and deploying global supplier strategies that successfully supported the company-wide efficiencies that advanced operating priorities and most efficiently served Dana’s customers.

“Craig is a results-driven, highly respected leader with a deep understanding of the mobility business, and specifically the Off-Highway business,” said James Kamsickas, Dana Chairman and CEO. “He brings proven global expertise to this position and will play an important role in continuing the great work our Off-Highway team is doing to profitably grow the business by leveraging our capabilities across the organization and delivering on our commitments to customers and shareholders.”

Price joined Dana in 2010 from ArvinMeritor, where he served 19 years in a variety of strategic leadership roles. He earned a higher national diploma (HND) in mechanical and manufacturing engineering from The University of Glamorgan in the United Kingdom and an HND in business administration from The University of Wales. In 2014, Craig was named a rising star by Automotive News Europe.