Cronos Quadro features Vanguard li-ion battery power system

Cronos Quadro (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

Technotrade has partnered with Briggs & Stratton to deliver a power solution for the Cronos Quadro, an autonomous agricultural robot from Czech startup Cronos.

The power solution is based on a Vanguard 10 kWh li-ion battery, which can operate in both winter cold and harsh farming environments.

In addition, Briggs & Stratton advised Cronos on the best method for housing the battery packs to allow ease of troubleshooting, should it be required.

“We wanted to partner with an internationally acclaimed power provider that has worldwide coverage. With the easy integration capabilities of its Vanguard battery range and their unique ruggedness, that makes them particularly adept for use in the agricultural industry, Briggs & Stratton were the ideal partner for this,” commented Cronos’ Technology director, Jakub Kejdus.

In addition to being able to manage adverse conditions, Vanguard batteries come with an integrated battery management system which can prevent thermal runaway, while monitoring voltage, current, resistance and temperatures.

This data is shared with the machine, allowing it to understand what is happening within the power solution, which helps to avoid machine shutdowns.

“The unique robot will help farmers to adopt new technologies into their working practices as they face farmworker shortage and a general need for workload reduction.” added Ladislav Poledna, business development manager, Electrification / Rental at Briggs & Stratton EMEA.

Built-in wireless connectivity, powered by the Vanguard battery, will provide the operator with machine information, including data on operating parameters. The machine further supports remote access for tracking and troubleshooting.

The Cronos Quadro can be used for a series of specialist tasks, including weeding, precision sowing, soil cultivation and plant spraying.

Electrified operation delivers a series of other benefits, including reduction of crops being exposed to harmful exhaust fumes and lower operating noise levels.