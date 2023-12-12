Cummins adds 1,700- to 2,000-kVA gen-sets

12 December 2023

Cummins has released three new compact, high power density generator models ranging from a standby rating of 1,760 to 2,000 kVA. The C1760D5, C1875D5 and C2000D58 join the existing C1400D5 and C1675D5A, all of which are built on the same engine platform.

Photo: Cummins

All five models are powered by the KTA50 engine series, which Cummins said was engineered and optimized for diverse power applications. The rugged four-cycle industrial diesel engine is designed to deliver reliable power, low emissions and fast response to load changes, the company added.

The new gen-sets incorporate Stamford S-Range alternators utilizing thermal, electromagnetic and mechanical levers through CoreCooling technology, enable multiple site installation options. The PowerCommand 3.3 control system includes a user-friendly digital display, a single remote connection and a more integrated system.

The units have the ability to operate at high altitude and ambient capability with ratings of 1,000 m at 40 degrees C and 450 m at 50 degrees C. A 50 degree C radiator option allows the generator to operate in extreme climate conditions.

The new generator models have service intervals of 500 hours/one year.

