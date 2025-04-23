Cummins officially launches new BESS solutions

Cummins Inc.’s Power Generation business officially launched its new battery energy storage systems (BESS) solutions, which the company teased in an announcement last month. The BESS come in six configurations housed in a 10-ft. container (200 to 400 kWh) or a 20-ft. high cube ISO container (600 kWh to 2 MWh) to maximize energy density.

The fully integrated BESS are available to meet the power needs of industrial, commercial and mission critical markets operating in the 50-Hz frequency range. (Photo: Cummins)

The advanced solutions are designed to meet the power needs of industrial, commercial and mission critical markets operating in the 50-Hz frequency range. The company cited three main use cases: off-grid (remote communities, mining sites and remote industrial uses), energy management (EV charging infrastructure, commercial properties and universities) and life-saving facilities (data centers, healthcare facilities, wastewater treatment plants).

The BESS can operate in grid-forming (VF) or grid-following (PQ) mode for maximum versatility and resiliency. Each unit’s power conversion system (PCS) is optimized for its respective power range, Cummins stated.

According to Chetan Chandore, marketing leader – Cummins New Energy Solutions, “The BESS utilize lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, known for its safety, long cycle life and thermal stability. The system is designed with 0.5-C rate, or two-hour charge/discharge rate, to meet the demands of a wide range of applications.”

Multiple levels of battery management systems are used to deliver optimal performance and safety. “This includes a site-level control for seamless integration with multiple assets, such as generator sets, solar and other distributed energy sources, as well as a rich HMI with all critical parameters for real-time monitoring and control – all enabling operators to quickly assess and respond to system status and performance metrics,” said Chandore.

As a fully integrated package the BESS include a power conversion system for AC output, an isolation transformer for three-phase fault isolation, liquid cooling for optimal efficiency and fire suppression system for maximum safety.

The glycol-based thermal management system maintains optimal battery temperatures, with its greater cooling efficiency enabling operation in high ambient environments up to 50° C (122° F). Real-time cell-level monitoring automatically halts cell operation when the safe temperature range is exceeded, enhanced by built-in liquid immersion protection for critical safety in extreme scenarios.

“Our system incorporates multiple layers of protection, from the battery cell level to the entire energy storage system,” Chandore stated. “We have integrated thermal sensors, a gas suppression system and a sprinkler system, providing comprehensive protection and peace of mind.”

The completely self-contained BESS offer plug-and-play functionality, with each unit factory pre-tested and validated and able to deliver seamless integration with Cummins generator sets and controllers for unified operation and monitoring. The units also meet or exceed all major international requirements.