Cummins adds to electrified technologies production

KHL Staff

23 April 2024

Cummins Inc. inaugurated a new production line for electrified technologies at its Marktheidenfeld plant in Germany. The new line will support production of electrified solutions for mobility applications, such as traction and braking products, for Accelera by Cummins.

Cummins ribbon cutting ceremony at Marktheidenfeld plant in Germany The official opening of the production line included a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on February 28, 2024. (Photo: Cummins Inc.)

“We are excited to expand our operations to include production of components for electrified mobility applications in Marktheidenfeld,” said Robert Cochanski Rodriguez, executive managing director of Cummins Emission Solutions EMEA and Global Doser Technology Business. “Cummins is committed to leading through the energy transition, and we are proud to make Marktheidenfeld a part of the electromobility future. This expansion is a commitment to the Marktheidenfeld location and a testament to the outstanding skills of our team.”

The company has made substantial investments in the facility since its acquisition in 2012. With over 350 employees, Cummins Marktheidenfeld is a leading production site within Cummins Emissions Solutions in Europe, manufacturing key components for advanced diesel engines, the company stated.

The plant’s expansion follows the opening of the new Pilot Test Center for European type testing of engines and systems on November 16, 2023.

Europe Germany Industry News Power Technology Electrification Power System Manufacturing & Production Building & investment
