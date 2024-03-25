Cummins’ Brad Sutton announced as Summit keynote speaker

The theme of the 2024 Power Progress Summit – “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization” – provides the perfect backdrop for a keynote presentation by Brad Sutton, executive director of Powertrain Engineering for the Engine Business at Cummins Inc., on the role of data and artificial intelligence in facilitating power system optimization and lifecycles.

Cummins’ Brad Sutton

The sixth annual summit, which is designed to inform machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors and component and powertrain suppliers about the changing dynamics in the markets they serve, will take place October 1-2, 2024, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill.

Sutton’s keynote address will be one of the many highlights of the day and a half conference, which will focus on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains that are being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. This year’s theme will also bring into play conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with the program this year will be the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

In addition, the summit will recognize excellence in product design, development and innovation with the highly anticipated Power Progress Summit Awards, which feature new and revised categories and even easier entry criteria.

‘Forward thinker’

As executive director of Powertrain Engineering for the Engine Business at Cummins, Brad Sutton leads a global technical champion organization that prioritizes customer success and remains at the forefront of industry innovation, the company said. He is described as “a forward thinker with a global mindset and a passion for building strong customer relationships.”

Sutton is actively involved in advancing the digitalization of engineering processes, recognizing its critical role in shaping the future of the Engine Business, Cummins said, adding: “By advocating for the needs of end customers within Cummins, he ensures the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that empower customers to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Sutton has held numerous leadership positions and been heavily involved in Cummins’ operations across 33 countries in his 25 years at the company. He champions initiatives such as RePower and Leading Inclusion for Technical (LIFT), where he plays a pivotal role in fostering diversity, inclusion and talent development within the organization. Sutton also serves as a board member for the Tata-Cummins Private Limited Joint Venture in India, underscoring his commitment to driving international partnerships and collaboration, Cummins noted.

If you work in engines, powertrains and new power technologies, this is an essential presentation, and event, that you won’t want to miss!

To learn more or to register to attend, visit PowerProgressSummit.com.