Cummins Centum Force provides turnkey gen-set solutions

Originally launched in 2021 for limited markets, Cummins Power Generation has expanded the release of its Centum Force fully integrated containerized generator sets to serve 50-Hz markets globally. The company said the units will respond to the power needs of critical power segments including data centers, hospitals, manufacturing plants, temporary power, rental applications and more.

Four Centum Force fully integrated containerized gen-set models are being offered at different power nodes based on the Cummins QSK60 heavy-duty, four-cylinder industrial diesel engine. (Photo: Cummins)

“As data centers and mission-critical industries expand rapidly, we’re committed to offering solutions that combine exceptional engineering with effortless deployment,” said Ignacio Gonzalez, executive director of Cummins Power Generation Europe Middle East India and Africa. “We believe that Centum Force is the containerized solution our customers are seeking. It delivers faster commissioning times, lower upfront costs, a compact footprint, simpler transportation and reduced lead times.”

Four models at different power nodes across the 50-Hz range are offered based on the Cummins QSK60 heavy-duty, four-cylinder industrial diesel engine: the C2000D5-PB (2,000 kVA), C2250D5-PB (2,250 kVA), C2500D5A-PB (2,500 kVA) and C2750D5B-PB (2,750 kVA).

The 40-ft. containerized gen-sets have been optimized for diverse critical power requirements regardless of environmental conditions. They are engineered for ease of transport and layout flexibility, prioritizing performance, noise reduction, ease of installation, serviceability, layout choices and stackability. Cummins said the units offer up to 34% space utilization savings over traditional build designs plus are designed to enable faster installation and commissioning.

The advanced paralleling control module supports quick startup of multiple units paralleled for power demands in emergency situations, said Cummins. Other design features include an integrated cooling system; connection sockets for easy installation and servicing; a fire detection and suppression system; and PowerCommand Control 3.3 and PowerCommand Cloud remote monitoring system.

All four models are compliant with CE and ISO 8528 standards and produced in ISO 9001-certified facilities. They are backed by a comprehensive two-year warranty and supported by Cummins’ global network of service and dealer locations.